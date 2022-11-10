Eagle Archives, Nov. 10, 1950: Richmond woman wins TV set after she "Stops the Music'

RICHMOND — Mrs. Clifford E. Fairfield, of Richmond, "couldn't sleep a wink last night" after a telephone conversation with Burt Parks, quizmaster of the Thursday night TV show "Stop the Music," which is also featured Sunday night at 8 over WBEC.
She successfully halted the music and thereby won a combination television-radio-phonograph set worth $420. "Burt Parks asked me what song guest performer Jerry Colonna was singing," said Mrs. Fairfield this morning. "I told him it was 'I Love Life,' and that was right. Nobody could realize how I felt unless they've experienced it themselves."
Before the TV program began Mrs. Fairfield was notified that she would be a participant. "An operator called about three minutes before the show and told me to hold the line until my turn which was second," she recalled. "The operator said that was necessary because of the phone strike."
Mrs. Fairfield could see Parks on her TV set while he talked with her on the phone. "It was a funny feeling," she declared. She could also see the prize she won. "It's beautiful," she exclaimed this morning. However, the Richmond winner, who never won anything before, "not even a butter dish," doesn't know what arrangements have been made for delivery of the set, known as the Admiral "three foot theatre." When it comes, she said, "we'll put it where our table model set is now, if there's room."
Mrs. Fairfield has been a housewife in Richmond for 15 years since her marriage. Her husband is a partner in the Fairfield Brothers Lumber Company, in Richmond, and the couple have five children, Eugene, 14, Warren, 13, Richard, 12, Gordon, 10, and Pamela, 1½.