Eagle Archives, Aug. 3, 1956: Berkshire County has its own Grandma Moses

A corner of her bedroom in a four-room log cabin serves as a studio for 87-year-old Mrs. E. Lillian Robinson of Becket. Seated at her easel by an east window, Mrs. Robinson works away at her still lifes, landscapes and seascapes almost every day when she isn't off on a jaunt to visit one of her seven children.
Remarkably vigorous for her age, Mrs. Robinson has painted since her youth and one of the family treasures is a woodland scene, done on a papier mache plaque, which she painted before her marriage. Although she "never took lessons" in art, she has a natural sense of the artistic, an excellent eye for color and actually is self-taught.
After letting her art work lapse for some years, she began to paint again for her children. Quite often one or another of them will "commission" her to paint a certain scene. Requests such as "Mother, do you remember the painting that used to be in the dining room, — could you do one for me?" are handled with vivid recall and dispatch.
"Everyone should have something they can do to take their minds off problems," said Mrs. Robinson. "Sometimes when I feel blue I come in here, take a few tubes of paint and then I'm lost to the world."
She usually paints pictures in pairs, allowing one to dry while she works on the other. One day is spent in sketching her picture (sometimes from life or a photo, often from memory) and the following one is used for the actual painting. Standing around her "studio" are two or three canvases with birch trees not quite finished and a seascape that lacks only the white breakers.
Besides painting on canvas, the artist is partial to glass and brass. One glass painting hangs in the living room of her home (every room is lined with her work), and daughter Charlotte, with whom she lives, complains that she has to spirit away any broken pane of window glass before her mother can carry it off for a landscape.