Eagle Archives, Dec. 16, 1960: Williamstown sculptress molds a career

"Mrs. Ward, is this my nose? I've tried and tried to make it look like mine, but it just doesn't come out right." Mrs. Ward advised getting out a mirror and using it.
"Mrs. Ward, it's the mouth I'm worrying about," said another girl. Mrs. Ward said a mouth was very hard to do and that she was coming along very well. "But I want you to help me make kissable lips," the girl pursued. Mrs. Ward went to the rescue, her hands moving deftly as she illustrated what should be done.
It may sound like a class in cosmetics, but it's actually a class in sculpting conducted at the Girls Club by Mrs. Ernest L. Ward Jr. of Williamstown.
The high school girls, a number of whom were working on head portraits the Thursday I dropped in, called to Mrs. Ward constantly during the class.
One girl said, "I'm having problems," and Mrs. Ward showed her how to feel her own cheekbones and jawbones and how the muscles felt working underneath, then told her to try to "feel" them in the clay she was working with.
Mrs. Ward turned to sculpture 15 years ago in an effort to "find" herself and ended up winning top prize in an art exhibit for the first head portrait she attempted.
At that time Mrs. Ward, her husband, and three children were living outside Chicago. "I began to feel a great need to express myself as a person," she said, "to find a private me that was not just a wife and mother." This need for expression led her to begin the study of sculpture under Nancy Coonsman Hahn, a sculptress and teacher of sculpture at the arts center in Winnetka, Ill. (a suburb of Chicago and Mrs. Ward's home). She began working with clay in 1943 and started the head portrait of her son, Daniel, then 16.
Mrs. Ward entered the head of her son, which she had cast in plaster herself, in the North Shore Art Exhibit of Evanston, Ill. To her amazement, it won the top cash prize.
Since then, Mrs. Ward has worked hard in the medium and grown more enthusiastic about it all the time. She has done head portraits of her husband, of her daughter, Priscilla (now Mrs. Howard E. Hoover II of San Marino, Calif.), when she was 17, and a half-size full figure of her daughter, Sally, when she was 12. Out in the garden is another of her works, cast in bronze. It is a life-size seated nude, full figure, holding a bird bath. Mrs. Ward calls it "Contentment" and said it took her a year to do.
The Wards moved to Williamstown in 1946, when her husband joined the Sprague Electric Co., of which he is now president.