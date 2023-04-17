Eagle Archives, April 17, 1953: Mrs. Melville was gentle homemaker

The fame of Herman Melville, who lived from 1850 to 1863 at Arrowhead, the house at 780 Holmes Road now occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Hale Holden, is growing every year as the outstanding American novelist. But what about his wife? Students of the author of “Moby Dick” know that there was a Mrs. Melville, who outlived her husband, and some of the older residents of Pittsfield remember her.
When you visit the new Melville room in the Berkshire Athenaeum that will be opened next Friday afternoon, you will see at least five pictures of Elizabeth Melville, at different ages. According to them, she was an attractive young woman, less glamorous in middle life, when she was the homemaker for a husband, four children, two brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law and a mother-in-law. But as she sat, like Whistler’s mother, knitting on the porch of the summer hotel in the White Mountains where she liked to spend the summer in her later years, she was a charming old lady, with a face full of character.
Elizabeth Shaw Melville, distinguished by her maiden name from her daughter Elizabeth, who was called Bessie, was the only daughter of Judge Lemuel Shaw of Boston. Her father was a friend of Herman’s father, and the families visited back and forth from Albany to Boston. Her father was once engaged to Herman’s aunt Nancy, who died.
Miss Agnes Morewood of 124 Pomeroy Ave., grand-niece of Melville, recalls her great-aunt by marriage as having “a gentle nature.” Raymond M. Weaver, one of his biographers, wrote, “Mrs. Melville is remembered as a gentle, gracious loyal woman who bore with him for over 40 years.” She loved and admired her husband, read to him at night because he didn’t like to use his eyes in candlelight, helped him with his writing by copying his manuscripts, and used legacies and her father’s gifts to ease his financial worries.
Herman and Elizabeth were married in August 1847. They went to New Hampshire and Canada on their honeymoon by stage coach, railroad and boat. Letters to her mother from their stopping places and from the home to which they went in New York, reveal something of Elizabeth’s personality.
Though she wrote always that she was enjoying the trip, her short letters contained no description of the scenery. She told of the agony of sitting up all night in a tiny saloon on the boat with 25 women and their children, while her husband froze on the deck.
Soon after their marriage the couple went to live in New York City. Mrs. Melville describes her day as: Breakfast at 8, tidying Herman’s desk, writing letters, mending or sewing, preparing for callers at 12, chatting with Herman, preparing for dinner at 4, reading to Herman, reading or talking with the family and going to bed at 10.
In January 1849, Mrs. Melville went to Boston to have her first child, Malcolm, at her parents’ home. A few months later she wrote her mother that she would like to go to Boston, but she couldn’t leave Herman to finish his book alone, because she wouldn’t enjoy the visit without him.
In 1950 the family moved to Pittsfield.