Eagle Archives, Sept. 8, 1961: Mrs. Streeter quits mail job, but doesn't plan to be idle

Mrs. Valeria Streeter of Cummington, who makes no bones about the fact that she is 74, retired Saturday, after 44 years as a rural mail driver.
Well, she's not exactly retiring. She's going to drive a school bus, milk her cows and deliver the milk, and continue as custodian of the Cummington Community House.
But otherwise, she's retiring.
Mrs. Streeter, a native of Lanesborough — her maiden name was Horton — has lived in Cummington since her marriage 44 years ago. She has been a widow since 1945. She has no children.
The Streeter family held the contract to deliver mail in the Dalton-Windsor-Cummington area for many years — more than half a century, in fact — so when Mrs. Streeter got married she also became wedded to the U.S. Post Office Department. During that time, she has driven the Star Route over back roads as a substitute and as a regular driver.
For the last seven years she has been on steady, six days a week, and she hasn't taken a vacation for the last three years.
She picks up her mail at the Dalton Post Office about 9:30 in the morning and heads east. Late in the afternoon, she delivers The Eagle. In between these chores, she has managed to sandwich driving the school bus from Cummington to Dalton. This fall, however, with the new regional school opening in Dalton, the children's schedule will be changed, so that she could not also carry the mail. So she decided to drop the mail route.
"It's easier to haul the children," she says.
Mrs. Streeter can drive about anything. For some 15 years she has driven tractors for Orville W. Vose of Dalton, who now, incidentally, holds the mail contract. She does all sorts of farm work with the tractor.
Mrs. Streeter has never had to call for help, despite the snow and mud of the back roads.
"I seldom get stuck," she says, "but when I do I've always got out by myself. I have my chain and shovel and sand."
Nothing has ever stopped her on her appointed rounds.