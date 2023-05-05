Eagle Archives, May 5, 1961: Mrs. Waterman scores a hit with her history of park

A little 85-year-old lady stole the show at the Golden Age Club's special interest group bicentennial program Wednesday afternoon at the YMCA.
Mrs. Martha Waterman spoke on "History of the Park," and one would think she had been on the scene as she graphically described the early days of Pittsfield when the park were merely a triangle of land with the old elm "towering 90 feet toward the sky with its mammoth branches and luxuriant foliage covering the entire common."
Joseph Ressler spoke on the early history of Pittsfield; the Rev. Clifford Peaslee on early churches; Henry Champagne on early woolen mills; Mrs. Alden P. Landall on the House of Mercy; and Clarence Shepherd on the Pittsfield Cemetery.
The speeches were either read or taken from copious notes, except for Mrs. Waterman's. She has lost her eyesight but apparently didn't need notes. She spoke with not a trace of hesitation, as though she was telling something that happened yesterday.
The most dramatic part of Mrs. Waterman's story was the account of Lucretia Williams saving the old elm.
"As the woodman who had been hired to cut the tree approached with his axe, (Can you imagine cutting that big tree down with an axe, she interjected here) Mrs. Williams stood in front of him," Mrs. Waterman demonstrated with arms outstretched. "As the woodchopper moved around the tree, Mrs. Williams moved, too. Around and around they went until the man gave up," and around and around Mrs. Waterman backed with arms outstretched against an imaginary tree until you could almost believe the little lady herself had protected the old elm.
"It was a favorite place for visitors to tie their teams," Mrs. Waterman said. "Staples were driven into the bark for hitching purposes. The horses pawed ditches in the ground and the wagon wheels cut up the earth and created an unsightly spot," she added.
"When Edward A. Newton came to town to marry the daughter of John Chandler Williams, he deplored the appearance of the triangle, and enlisting the assistance of a friends, pulled out the staples and placed great rocks around the tree to protect it."
"A great deal of controversy resulted and Mr. Newton gave $80, no small sum in those days, at the next town meeting for the betterment of the common," Mrs. Waterman said.
"Many public-spirited citizens, including farmers and the Shakers brought loads of dirt with their teams to raise the park, the corners were cut and the spot became an oval," she said.