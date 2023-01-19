Eagle Archives, Jan. 19, 1932: Street chief, viewing bad road, nearly loses auto

Edward M. Hall, 49 Daniels Avenue, Superintendent of Streets, had an adventure yesterday which, although not unique in his long public experience, broke all records as to length of time involved.
One of his duties is to investigate personally every complaint that comes in. In this way he is in a position to pass upon its seriousness and formulate the remedy.
It was reported to him in the afternoon that the condition of the Brick Yard Road or Tamarack Road as it is officially designated, in the southern part of the city, about a mile and a half from City Hall, was in dire difficulty. Mr. Hall went there and wasn't on the ground long before he was convinced that the complaint was not lacking in justification. In fact, physical evidence was not slow in coming for the car in which he was driving started to disappear into a hole that had given some trouble the night before. Only the topsails remained in the range of visibility.
There was the situation in all its stark realism — the energetic superintendent of streets in a quagmire — and nothing to do except to run up the flag of distress, in other words, send in a complaint that the person who had received a complaint was himself in difficulties of no secondary order.
From the municipal garage a rescue truck and hoister were sent and in the course of an hour and a half the superintendent's car was back once more on terra firma.
When The Eagle saw him this afternoon, he said that the incident was really all in the day's work for he was peculiarly liable to experiences of that kind because his duty required that he should go personally into every situation of the kind that arose. Usually it is possible to find a way out without a great deal of trouble, but this was one time when he had to have a lift.