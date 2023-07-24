Eagle Archives, July 24, 1948: Hawthorne, Longfellow kin cite literary coincidence of their visit to Tanglewood

Historical and literary coincidence seem to be the order of the day at Tanglewood, where the reconstructed Little Red House of Nathaniel Hawthorne was dedicated this afternoon.
According to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Dana, grandson of the poet, and Manning Hawthorne, great-grandson of the novelist, it was just 100 years ago today that Longfellow paid his first visit to Tanglewood, then owned by Samuel Gray Ward. And the purpose of that visit was to enjoy an evening of music.
Mr. Dana and Mr. Longfellow, who arrived here yesterday to participate in the dedication ceremonies, explained that the Longfellow visit took place two years before Nathaniel Hawthorne — an eminently unmusical man — moved in at Tanglewood. But in 1850, when Hawthorne decided to move to the Berkshires, it was Longfellow who recommended the Lenox site.
The evidence to support all this comes from the largely unpublished journals of Longfellow, which will be incorporated in a book about the poet's friendship with Hawthorne. The co-authors, by more than coincidence, are Mr. Dana and Mr. Hawthorne. A chapter from the book, which has already been some 10 years in progress, will deal with the Tanglewood episode.
Here — and for the first time in print — is Longfellow's comment on his Tanglewood visit of July 24, 1848:
"The evening we passed at Samuel Ward's. Rackemann played Chopin and Mendelssohn and Schubert on a piano somewhat out of tune."
Mrs. Longfellow was more charitable. In her own journal, she said that, "Rackemann played deliciously," and let it go at that.
Perhaps the most remarkable of the Dana Hawthorne documents relating to Tanglewood, however, is a letter which Mrs. Longfellow received in 1850 from the actress Fanny Kemble, who lived in Lenox at the time.
"Good Heavens!" she wrote. "Do you know the man who wrote that dreadful 'Scarlet Letter'? He speaks of Longfellow as his acquaintance. He — Mr. Hawthorne — is coming up to Lenox to live, I understand. I sincerely hope he doesn't bring his alphabet with him."
There was one thing Fanny Kemble neglected to mention. At the time she wrote that letter she was being sued for divorce — charged by her husband with the same offense that won Hester Prynne her big red "A."