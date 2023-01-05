Eagle Archives, Jan. 5, 1950: Tyros seek New Ashford posts — town doesn't know what to do

NEW ASHFORD — This Northern Berkshire town, which used to lead the nation in reporting full returns in Presidential elections, awoke with a shock today to find it has forgotten how to place the names of candidates onto its local ballot.
The discovery came as two newcomers to New Ashford politics disclosed plans to seek office. The two are Walter Kearsey, who wants to run for the School Committee, and Daniel H. Steinhoff, who wants to be a candidate for selectman.
During the 13-year career of the present town clerk, Mrs. Alfred S. Beach, no one ever has raised the question of getting his name on the ballot. By a custom of many years, New Ashford has been just reprinting the previous year's ballot. Rarely is a name changed. Last year, two dozen of the town's 63 registered voters re-elected every incumbent.
The result, Kearsey and Steinhoff found, was that none of the town officers could tell what procedure to use when two men new to the political scene wanted to run. A search by the selectmen and the town clerk failed to turn up any official nomination petitions. As for a nominating caucus, New Ashford hasn't had one since the turn of the century.
Lacking official forms, the two would-be candidates last night filed requests with the town clerk that their names be put on the ballot for the coming election — slated Feb. 6. The documents, Kearsey and Steinhoff said, are formal petitions signed by registered voters.
Kearsey is advertising manager of Radio Station WBRK in Pittsfield and lives on Route 7 north of the Mill on the Floss. He moved to New Ashford in 1948. He is married and has two small children. He is seeking the School Committee seat to be vacated by Forrest C. White Jr., whose three-year term is expiring.
Steinhoff, engineer and local builder, has lived on Beach Hill Road here since before World War II. A veteran, he is married and has one child.