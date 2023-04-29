Eagle Archives, April 29, 1967: Wearing crinoline and towels, the square dancers take over

Pittsfield is up to here in crinoline this weekend. The swirling result of the invasion by 5,000 people attending the 1967 New England square dance convention.
This may not mean much to the average citizen, but to the square dancers it’s a ball, and to the area tourist industry it’s a bonus.
Russell A. Moorhouse of Westfield, public relations chairman for the sponsoring Eastern District Square and Round Dance Association, estimated that the crowd would spend close to $500,000 before they leave tomorrow. There will be dancing all day today and tonight.
Motels and restaurants in the Pittsfield area were as jammed as they are during a peak Tanglewood weekend.
There were 11 dances going on last night as a prelude to the grand march tonight at 8 at the Boys’ Club. Scheduled to lead the march are Lt. Gov. Francis W. Sargent, Congressman Silvio O. Conte and Mayor Remo Del Gallo and their wives.
If their wives want to be in uniform, they had better do some shopping today for slips. Part of the accessory garb for a female square dancer is a slip with a minimum of 40 yards of material. And if the girls really want to take part, they can get slips with as much as 80 yards of cloth.
Part of the weekend action is the sale of square dance costumes at the Boys’ Club. The average minimum cost, from boots to bonnet, is about $50, and that goes for men and women.
Among the stores with sales outlets at the Boys’ Club are the R. & R. Square Dance and Western Shop of Danielson, Conn., and Peg’s Western Shop of Hinsdale.
Last night the background music for the shoppers was a recording of “May the Bird of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose,” a touching piece.
At the same time, dancers in the Boys’ Club gym were twirling to the strains of “Oye! Marie,” and at the club’s ice rink, devoid of ice for the night, they were whirling to the tune of “Now’s the Time to Fall in Love.”
The Boys’ Club is the hub of the weekend fiesta. In addition to dancing at four places in the club, they also are using the YMCA, St. Joseph’s gym, the Catholic Youth Center and North and South junior high schools.
The weekend convention is a doubleheader out of necessity. With so much dancing, there is a need for many callers, so the New England Council of Callers Association is holding its convention and providing 100 callers for the dances.
The costumes are colorful and the intricate dances are well executed. The dancers range from teen-agers to collectors of social security.
Square dancing is an aggressive sport, as testified to by part of the men’s uniform. Each man in full dress has suspended from his ornate belt a hand towel. It is more than a decoration, and is used between dances to make certain of a non-slippery grip the next time around.