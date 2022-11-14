Eagle Archives, Nov. 14, 1946: Having telephone call trouble? Here's the answer

Having trouble on your telephone? Do you think you get more than your share of busy buzzes? Does it seem that you could send word out of town more quickly if you used the pony express?
Then pity the poor New England Telephone & Telegraph Company traffic department girls, who have to make those numbers talk. A busy number is but a minor inconvenience to them. The big headaches are caused by mounting numbers — of toll calls, which are placing an ever-growing tax on already over-burdened equipment.
Do you ever stop to think about the human equation when you place a long-distance call? You realize, of course, that you must talk to a girl, and she immediately attempts to place your call. As often as not these days, she tells you that the circuits to the particular community that you are trying to reach are busy. And she isn’t kidding.
She definitely isn’t attempting to pass the buck or stall you off. For the fact that she hasn’t been successful in establishing contact for you means that her ever-mounting pile of call-backs is that much larger. If you have even a fair-to-middling memory, you’ll recall that she sweetly offers to “try again in 20 minutes.” If you impress upon her that it’s strikingly urgent, she’ll make the attempt in shorter time.
That means that she has to be a bookkeeper or second-rate record-keeper as well as a multi-handed operator. With the maze of lines which are part and parcel of her working equipment, the wonder to the average observer is that she even can keep up with the lights and noises on her board. They’re breaking out all over as if the board had an infectious disease.
Maybe the mere cold numerical listing of 4,700 calls doesn’t mean much to you. But when you learn that 20 girls (yes, 20) are handling that many out-of-town communications a day, from Pittsfield, you begin to appreciate the effort and painstaking attention which they must devote to their posts. That’s an average of 235 calls per girl.
The 4,700 listing is the average per day over the past several months. Back in July 1942, the average was 2,570 per day. Thus you can observe readily that the volume has almost doubled within four years. And the same equipment, but not the same girls, are handling it.