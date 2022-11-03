Eagle Archives, Nov. 3, 1976: Lebanon 6th graders to bury time capsule

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Described as a "time capsule," but looking more like a garbage can, a stainless steel container will be buried Sunday at 1 as a contribution to the New Lebanon Central School's sixth grade toward the nation's bicentennial.
Frederick Ruhe, science instructor at the elementary school, who organized the project, said the capsule will contain essays from sixth graders on such topics as present-day medicine, recreation, and clothing. Predictions of future events by the class, as well as comic books, an issue of Sports Illustrated magazine on the Olympics, baseball and football cards, photographs of the large sycamore in Lebanon Springs, and contributions by the Canaan Historical Society will also be included.
Fabricated as a joint venture between the local Ceramaseal Co. of West Lebanon and the O.W. Landergren Co., Inc., of 1400 East Street in Pittsfield, Mass., the container measures three feet high, is 23 inches in diameter and weighs 60-70 pounds. It is made of stainless steel and was designed by Ceramaseal. The Landergren Co. rolled and welded the container. When ready for burial, the Ceramaseal Co. will withdraw the air and replace it with an inert gas such as nitrogen or argon, according to Paul Ost of Ceramaseal who coordinated the project with the company's purchasing manager, David Woodside, and Robert Murray of West Lebanon, who is a superintendent at Landergren.
Ost said that his company was approached by Mrs. Harry Reed, wife of the Lebanon Valley Historical Society president, who proposed the idea of burying some examples of present-day society for future generations to examine. The capsule will be opened 50 years from its burial date, on Nov. 7, 2026.
Ruhe said that materials and labor for the project were donated free of charge by the companies and by Reginald Sherman of Lebanon Springs, who will provide a large boulder to mark the site in front of the elementary school flagpole.
The Lebanon Valley Garden Club will put in some shrubs around the site next spring, and the local women's club donated prizes for some of the children's essays as well as suggesting some of the contents.