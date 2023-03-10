Eagle Archives, March 10, 1949: New bookmobile is red, rarin' to go

If the road is straight and level, residents of near-by communities will see the Pittsfield area's 1949 bookmobile from half a mile away. The first bookmobile ever given by Massachusetts to any of its three regional offices is painted a bright and foaming red.
Miss Barbara L. Morey, who has been regional librarian since October, has only one more need to make her confident she can meet demands made by a 40,000 circulation — more books.
Despite weekly raiding excursions made in Stockbridge, Lenox and at the Berkshire Athenaeum, as well as broadcasts to the Division of Public Libraries in Boston, there are never enough books.
She is positive, she said today, that country people read more, and more variously than "city folk." Requests run from P.M.S. Blackett's "Fear, War and The Bomb" to the latest information about lichens and antiques. "Light love stories and mysteries take well too," she added.
Miss Morey is convinced that the bookmobile fulfills an important function. Refugees from New York City in South Sandisfield need to read. Savoy, Florida and Mill River, the towns she described as the "most remote," have hungry readers.
Last year, for instance, the county bookmobile visited 36 towns, including in them 32 libraries, 48 schools, 20 established stations, and the approximately 220 home stops that vary with the demand. She estimates she answers 250 questions monthly. Once every six weeks, the bookmobile completes its scheduled tour. Miss Morey, with Thomas M. Mooney as clerk-chauffeur, takes the road Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Mondays and Fridays, they check requests and stock the machine.
Because of her experience as children's librarian in Rochester, N.Y., Providence, R.I., and at the Berkshire Athenaeum, Miss Morey looks upon boys and girls as perhaps her major interest. At any rate, she explains, they read more than their parents.
Nine years ago, Massachusetts established the division of public libraries under the Department of Education. Three areas were chosen for bookmobile operations, namely: Pittsfield, Fall River and Greenfield.
The state was compelled to do this because of the cry raised from the 37 percent of all Massachusetts towns and cities having populations under 2,000. In 1940, each of the three above-named areas were equipped with a bookmobile, a qualified librarian, a balanced book stock, and a clerk-chauffeur.