Eagle Archives, Sept. 12, 1938: No cellophane decked foods 40 years ago

A barrel of flour, 10 pounds of "cracks," five gallons of kerosene and a half pound of chocolate drops — that just about made a grocery order 40 years ago.
There were no strawberries in November, no vitamin A, B, C, D, E, F and G breakfast foods in modernistic boxes, and no prunes in cellophane, at the grocery stores along North Street, and its side streets 40 years ago.
Strawberries grew, in June, of course — in the backyards of even prominent people, breakfast food was a slice off the ham that hung by the cellar stairs, and apricots, like prunes, were to be found in barrels where the grocer's hand went fresh from the potato bin.
Meat markets, back in the elegant eighties, were numerous along North Street. They had to be; people ate meat for breakfast, for dinner, for supper and for a bedtime snack.
Retail food stores were of just three kinds, before 1900. There were meat markets, grocery markets and fish markets. The fish markets were not so many. People had an idea that fish eating caused cancer, developed the brain, or was harmful in other ways. They preferred meat.
Each had its own clientele. People did not buy their sugar from one store and their molasses from another, just because one place offered the article at two cents less than the other. One traded with one shop and one bought everything there. It all went on the bill.
And people paid their bills. They paid them on the first of the month, every month. That was an occasion often marked by the grocer with a bag of the chocolate drops his customers bought so sparingly.