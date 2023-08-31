Eagle Archives, Aug. 31, 1968: There's no generation gap at the Square

Three girls sit waiting for boys. Two who found them snuggle happily. A group of teen-agers ponders Life and picks up litter. An elderly man gently feeds pigeons. A drunk coughs hoarsely.
So goes life in Park Square, a lesson in peaceful coexistence, muted by the sea of noise around it and only occasionally noticed by those who circle its concrete moat.
For those who escape to it regularly, the park provides a social life, even a hierarchy of seating, as well as shade and relative peace.
Under the maples that ring the park sit groups of young people, like frogs on lily pads of shade. The regulars seem to favor the west end.
On a recent day three girls carrying paperback teenage novels stared forlornly at a nearby group of boys. "They'll never come over," said one, and immediately directed her attention to less accessible males going past in cars.
"There's a cool car," she said, looking into the cavity in the bright red metal where a brown-haired youth stared intently at the road ahead. No luck.
The three agreed that for them the park was a quiet place to sit and talk about the boys who would make their lives happy and active, like the characters in their books.
Had they left their secure islands of shade and walked 10 yards their wishes would have been confirmed. There, two young couples, counselors at a local camp, were spending their day off in intimate if inconsequential conversation. "We just come here to pass the time away," said a pretty blond girl firmly embraced by her friend.
The four concurred in the judgment that the park is "a nice place to come, peaceful except for the traffic." And as good at night as during the day.
The benches along the pebble path through the park are sanctuary for the older people. Two old friends, regular visitors who come "just to pass time," were quietly conversing. "I know quite a lot of the people who come here," said one in an Italian accent. "There are a lot of strange people here this month, but after the summer it will be the regulars again."
He said the elderly people "have trouble with the kids. But there's no hard feelings. They're just fooding around."