Eagle Archives, July 27, 1973: 1923 Rockwell picture is center of lawsuit

An illustration Norman Rockwell of Stockbridge drew in 1923 for a Fisk Tires ad is the basis for a court suit brought this week against Rockwell by a Long Island doctor.
Dr. Joseph S. Consentino of Muttontown, L.I., filed the $50,000 suit in Federal District Court in Boston. The doctor owns an oil painting of a tramp by the late Italian artist Luigi Nono (1850-1918). He claims his picture has been made worthless by Rockwell's alleged use of the same tramp in the tire ad and the wide circulation given that picture.
Rockwell's lawyer, Arthur F. Ableman of New York, said he is convinced that Rockwell could not have seen the Nono painting before he did the Fisk tire tramp.
The Nono painting was done about the turn of the century, according to Ableman, and was in a private collection in Italy until purchased by Consentino in 1953. He said Rockwell hadn't been to Italy by 1923.
The Fisk Tires illustration is reproduced in "Norman Rockwell, Illustrator," which was published in 1946 by Watson-Guptill.
Atty. Ableman said Rockwell was living in New Rochelle, N.Y., when he drew the illustration in 1923 and he used an old actor, Pop Fredericks, as the model.
In the 1946 book, Rockwell's notation accompanying the tramp picture had the following comment on the model:
"Pop Fredericks … was a great guy — an old actor. He used to pose 25 minutes and then rest. Before the pose we would set the alarm clock, a noisy Big Ben. Waiting for the blasted thing to go off was nerve-wracking; after about 20 minutes I would be on edge. Once I had Pop in a sleeping pose and he actually fell asleep. I let him sleep until noon. When he finally awoke he scolded me. 'Why didn't you wake me up," he barked, 'so I could rest?'"
Rockwell's lawyer said another reason he is not particularly concerned about the suit is that in the United States there is a three-year statute of limitations on copyrights of this nature.