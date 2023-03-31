Eagle Archives, March 31, 1979: NASC program gives students experience of farm lifestyle

CLARKSBURG — Although few people think of North Adams State College as an agricultural school, it has, for the past four years, quietly offered what is believed to be the only agricultural program given by a state college in Massachusetts.
NASC's Center for Resourceful Living on a 52-acre farm here was started in the summer of 1975 by Lawrence Vadnais Jr., who works with the sociology and education departments at NASC and teaches three of the courses at the center.
He said that he was moved to propose the program partly as a result of his readings about organic gardening and because of the oil embargo in 1973.
"Students should know how to provide for themselves with regard to food and energy," he said.
Under its original charter, NASC was established as a land grant college and was given the mandate for agricultural education.
Students who enroll in the one-year program at the center don't necessarily see themselves making a career of farming, at least not at first, but many envision owning land someday and using it to help achieve a self-sufficient lifestyle.
The center's farm is 3½ miles from the main campus. Two students and director Howard B. Schechter live in the farmhouse, and the other students — roughly 20 — commute from campus by car or on the college shuttle bus.
Students are responsible for chores, on a rotating basis, every day of the week throughout the term, including vacations and exams. For chores, the students appear at the center by 7 a.m. Classes begin at 8:30.
Schechter has strong feelings about the community role of the farm and its educational program. School groups tour the facility regularly, and the center was a major participant in the North Adams Farmers Market last summer.
"We're for health," Schechter said.
He is concerned that people on fixed incomes have a difficult time finding inexpensive and wholesome food. Extra produce from the farm's truck garden was made available to the public through the market.