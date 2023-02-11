Eagle Archives, Feb. 11, 1958: Shivering minority view brilliant Northern Lights

One of the most brilliant displays of Northern Lights ever seen here colored up the northern skies last night. It was quite a treat for those who could stand sub-zero temperatures to watch.
A vivid pink filled the outer edges of the display while the center was a glowing ice blue. Flashes of green darted across the frozen atmosphere. Those who saw it called it the most magnificent display of Aurora Borealis seen in recent years.
People in the communications industry had different words for it. James H. Bangs, manager of the local Western Union office, said his firm would be several hours trying to untangle the mess caused by this disturbance. Teletype circuits carrying news wire services rang bells, lit up lights and produced nothing but scrambled dispatches at the height of the spectacular production.
The reaction reached into the home where television sets started producing strange sounds. In some cases, the program was wiped off the screen and replaced by a program from a distant station. The Voice of Moscow came blaring in over TV programs.
Observers across the county saw the display and communication suffered.
The best explanation offered for the aurora is that it is caused by streams of particles shot out from the sun. Striking the earth's high atmosphere, they excite atoms of air and cause them to glow.
The Northern Lights set the stage for some northern weather. The mercury plunged to its lowest mark of the season with an official reading at the Pittsfield Airport of 11 degrees below zero. There were colder spots in the county. Lanesboro, Tyringham and Hinsdale all reported readings of 24 degrees below. Becket, Stockbridge, Lee and Savoy were next with lows of 22 to 20 degrees below.
The warmest spot in the county, if you could call it warm, was North Adams where thermometers recorded 7 below.