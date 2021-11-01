The place to watch a Halloween parade is from the bottom of a yawning grave.
While more than 25,000 persons jammed North Street and its sidewalks to see the weirdest emergence of the spirit world to date, some anonymous lesser spirits helped I. R. Bones make his ghastly appearance.
In a cloud of carbon dioxide smoke, Mr. Bones rose from the General Electric graveyard, waved bony fingers at spectators, called children by name and leered at the smart-stepping majorettes.
Mixing his horrible laugh with the shrieking hoot of the giant owl who blinked from the rear of the float, the skeleton emerged again and again in a seeming attempt to get outside the grave and stay out.
At the pit of the grave, 13 nameless men pushed buttons and levers, pulled strings and watched the red sneakers, brown loafers and high-heeled shoes of the spectator go by. Occasionally a pair of small feet drew back a little as the skeleton uttered his unearthly chuckle.
The spirits who stayed in the grave saw a half moon rising over Mr. Bones’ head. They saw the cadaver-like feet of the skeleton escort marching with even tread alongside. They saw the feet of sound effects men who were laid out in the small mausoleum. And they saw England Bros. go by.
Screams and laughs from the crowd penetrated the grass covering cemetery hill and sometimes drowned out the sounds of the power transformer division’s mechanical genius at work. When one of Mr. Bones’ arms suddenly suffered a disconnected joint, the GE men worked it by hand. The slow parade went on.
Total weight of the float, unofficially estimated to cost $15,000, was 12,000 pounds, including the truck. It was 52 feet long and 22 wide. And Mr. Bones was the remains of a very large man, born in 1863. His grave came complete with fire extinguishers.
Ahead of the returned man from Mars, Idram Sarg, school children’s floats rolled colorfully down the street in the 13th parade sponsored by the Department of Parks and Recreation and The Eagle. They depicted everything from an authentic portrayal of Alice-in-Wonderland’s tea party to a live TV western.
But the gruesome laugh of the bobbing skeleton didn’t frighten the bystanders enough apparently. They paid little attention to police sirens and patrolmen who tried to keep them on the sidewalk. The eager crowd surged into North Street from both sides.
One screaming siren pierced the cemetery hill and sounded authentic. It was. Mrs. Maud Sagendorf, 67, of 27 Crosby Place fainted during the parade and was taken home by police. But no other casualties were reported.