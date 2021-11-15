RICHMOND — Meeting under the civilian defense program, two first aid squadrons held field practice Thursday night under the leadership of Mrs. Clyde Tanner, director of first aid for Richmond.
Two station wagons were used, equipped with home-fashioned stretchers made of blankets and poles cut from the woods, as well as broom-stick splints, bandages and flashlights. Each squad was assigned an objective at which a “victim” had been previously “planted.” On the “victim’s” coat was pinned a typewritten problem which the squads were to solve, treat, and remove to the first aid base.
The first squad consisted of a leader, Mrs. Walter Salmon; driver, Huntington Thompson; aides, Mrs. Tanner, Mrs. John Osterhout, Miss Sarah McDonald, and victim, Mrs. Thompson.
Squad 2 consisted of leader, D.W. Colton; driver, Mrs. Raymond Buell; aides, Mrs. Colton, George Koppen, Archibald Wilson; and the victim, Keith Tanner.
All proceeded according to plan, except for two unscheduled events. Squad 1 lost its victim and wandered in darkness over cow pastures and stumbled over brooks. Squad 2, on the other hand, solved its problem with dispatch (although wrong) but when the victim was neatly disposed in the ambulance, the motor went dead. First aid was then successfully applied to the station wagon, and all occupants were delivered intact to headquarters. Returned to the consolidated schoolhouse, the victims recovered in the nurse’s room.
With the exception of victims, all taking part were graduates of the American Red Cross standard or advanced first aid courses recently held in Richmond with John Martin, instructor. This was the first in a series of field practices planned for Richmond.