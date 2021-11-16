Next summer when the South Mountain Association celebrates its 40th anniversary, visitors will find the entrance and roadside leading to the Temple of Music a blaze of color — a memorial to the late Willem Willeke, who served as musical director of South Mountain from 1917 until his death in 1950.
Five thousand Dutch bulbs have been planted along Route 7 and on the sides of the winding drive to the Temple thought the generosity of Mr. Willeke's friends in the Century Association of New York.
The bulbs — tulips, crocuses, daffodils and narcissi —were obtained in Holland through the cooperation of the friends of Netherlands government.
Dr. Adriaan J. Barnouw, Wilhelmina professor of Dutch language, literature and history at Columbia University in New York, a friend of long standing of Mr. Willeke, shared with other members of the Century Association the feeling that a Dutch bulb fund should be established for South Mountain in memory of the late Dutch cellist for the 40th anniversary of the association next season.
Within a short time contributions to the fund came pouring into his home in New York, and the bulbs were purchased, shipped here and planted along the roadside by state Department of Public Works highway crews under the direction of George St. John, supervising tree warden of District No. 1.
Others were planted along the winding driveway leading to the Temple of Music by members of the Berkshire Garden Club and Cub Scouts of Den 3, Pack 69.