The Berkshire County Savings Bank believes it may have discovered the country's most cautious investor.
Among the thousands of letters received by the bank after it announced Tuesday it was raising its dividend rates was one from a resident of a small Ohio community. He mailed in a dollar for deposit. With it were two questions: Is the deposit protected by the FDIC? (the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.), and would the bank pay the postage both ways?
However, like all other prospective depositors from outside the county, the Ohio resident's money will be returned to him with a note explaining that the bank is not seeking deposits from outside Berkshire County.
President Gardner S. Morse explained that the bank's policy for the present is to accept deposits from residents of Berkshire County only in limited amounts.
Mr. Morse said yesterday that the bank had been deluged with mail and telephone requests from individuals seeking to open new savings accounts with an aggregate value of some millions of dollars. The letters and telephone inquiries have come from throughout the nation. In addition, the bank's lobby has been literally jammed with local customers for the past two days.
The rush developed after Berkshire County Saving's historic announcement on Tuesday that it would pay a record 4 7/8 percent dividend on regular savings accounts and a 5 percent on investment savings accounts for the six-month period ending Thursday.
The bank attracted nationwide attention with its new rates. They are the highest being paid by any savings bank in the United States.