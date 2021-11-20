TYRINGHAM — Home is where you make it, and if you have four children while the “For Rent” signs are saying “No Children,” you may wind up in a barn.
That’s what happened to Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Armstrong, their son and three daughters. But it wasn’t a disaster; it gave them a home of their own unhampered by a mortgage.
Mr. Armstrong (Bud), a 33-year-old Army veteran, hasn’t had jobs that bring in big chunks of money. But in July 1952, he and his wife, Dot, bought four acres of land with an old barn on it at McCarthy Road and the Monterey road here.
The family, as Dot Armstrong puts it, had been moving “from one logman’s shack to another, making each one livable as we went along, until we got the opportunity to buy this old barn.”
There was no extra money for building, she says, “so to start with we just nailed on anything we could pick up here and there, and after awhile it began to look somewhat livable.”
When they bought the Tyringham property, the Armstrongs were living in East Lee. As Mrs. Armstrong notes in verses she has written about their project: “They took some tools and away they went; each Sunday they sawed and pounded away; they all seemed pretty happy and gay …”
They made their start on the work just two years ago. The whole family had a part in it, including Penny, now 11; Tiny, 9; Lolly, 7, and Joe, 6. They moved into their new home in February 1953.
From the crumbling old barn, about 16 by 27 feet in size, the family made a small bedroom downstairs. In the loft they made a large bedroom for the three girls and a small one for Joe.
For a time, the loft was reached by a ladder, but now the house boasts a flight of stairs salvaged from a house friends were razing. Instead of mortgage money, the Armstrongs used that kind of imagination and foresight to get their building materials. And they got a “picture window” too, in the form of a glassed section of a discarded garage door.
They added a lean-to kitchen of about 12 by 14 feet. It has white cabinets and a white sink.
Outside, the barn’s old, tarpaper-covered boards have been shingled and the lean-to sided with clapboards. Plantings and a garden have been started to make a neat yard.
Next spring, other projects will begin. A chimney, a cellar, a bathroom and running water from a near-by spring are on the schedule. Later, the Armstrongs hope for electricity and telephone; nearest source of either is almost a mile away.
“Peaceful Acres” is the name of the Armstrong place and the title of the poem it inspired Mrs. Armstrong to write.
“And I can bet they’ll have a home there yet,” says a line in one of the seven verses. As a bet, it’s a sure thing won by work and enthusiasm.