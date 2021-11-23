There is much local significance in the centenary of the birth of Andrew Carnegie, world known benefactor, which will be internationally observed Monday.
Mr. Carnegie, born in Scotland Nov. 25, 1835, died at Shadowbrook, Lenox, Aug. 11, 1919. He first came to Lenox as the guest of the late Robert W. Paterson, at Blantyre, now the estate of W.R. Oglesby and in 1917 bought Shadowbrook, which is now the Jesuit Novitiate.
Mr. Carnegie is credited with giving considerable impetus to children’s library work and this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the first library for children in America.
The Carnegie Library in Lee is the only one in Berkshire which bears his name. It is interesting to note that two Lee women, Mrs. Augustus Hyde Shannon and Miss Eliza Gibbs, while returning to the United States from a trip abroad met Mr. Carnegie on the boat and personally expressed their appreciation of his interest in the building of the Lee Library. It is also interesting to know that Lee’s interest in the library started back in the early part of the 19th century and its people have always been library minded and deeply appreciative of all ways and means to aid the growth of what they consider one of the most important institutions.
A portrait of Mr. Carnegie may be found in the downstairs part of the Lee Library. It was painted by Louis Mora and was sent to the Lee Library by the Carnegie Foundation. It will be hung in the library Monday as will similar portraits in the 2,504 other Carnegie-endowed libraries in the country.
Mr. Carnegie gave to the Lenox Library its present lighting system and in his note to the library he said: “Let there be light.” He also aided other libraries in the county.
In 1917, Shadowbrook, a spacious house, now the Jesuit Novitiate, was acquired by Mr. Carnegie. The beautiful mansion was built by Anson Phelps Stokes 46 years ago on a summit overlooking Lake Mahkeenac; besides comfort and beauty of surroundings, the estate had quiet and seclusion.
Here Carnegie passed his last three summers.