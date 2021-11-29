Over on Columbus Avenue, at the intersection with North John Street, there stands the remains of what was once one of the largest and most thriving businesses in Berkshire County. The Berkshire Brewery, when it was running at average speed, turned out 325 barrels of beer a day. It gave work to more than 100 men. The capital stock of the brewery association was $100,000, having grown from a small business which boasted a daily output of six barrels of beer.
It was in 1890 that the large brewhouse was built. It soon had a yearly capacity output of 75,000 barrels and shipped its product to Vermont, Connecticut, New York, and South and North Carolina besides this state. The growth of few other contemporary Pittsfield industries was so rapid or so sound for improvements of manufacturing methods as that of this brewing association. The brewery was the only one within a radius of 50 miles.
Then came prohibition and decline. Today, the brewery is but a skeleton of its former self. Stripped of its equipment which was the best in its day it presents a desolate scene to the observer. Gone are its mammoth kettles and pipes. Gone its cooling vats and wooden storage tanks.
Will they ever come back? That is the question paramount today in view of the sentiment expressed by the voters in the recent state election. The question was put to an official of the brewing association. He laughed and shook his head.
“There’s nothing here,” he said. “We would have to begin all over again — build from the ground up and put in all new equipment. It would be like starting a new business. How much would it cost? Well, a quarter of a million dollars would probably put the place in shape.”
More than 100 wooden storage tanks of 1000 to 20,000 gallons’ capacity were sold to South American interests. The tanks were of cyprus and oak and some measured 16 feet in diameter and 18 feet in height. These are gone for good, of course, and must be replaced if the old business is to be renewed.
Had the association chosen to have remained open it could have monopolized the soft drink business of Berkshire. It had the facilities and the experience in soft drink manufacture to have carried on successfully, but that wasn’t the point at issue. Its reputation had been made on beer — the best beer in the Commonwealth and perhaps in several states.
If the ban on the manufacture of good beer is lifted, it is not improbable that the malt and the hops will start pouring into the brewery once more. It is all a matter of time. If permission to manufacture comes soon it wouldn’t take long to put the plant in running order. In the meantime, the place shows no improvement with age. Dark and full of silence it looks more and more the part of a decadent industry as the days pass into nights and nights into days.