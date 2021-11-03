SHEFFIELD — Sheffield is thrilled to learn that a summer resident, Dr. Vincent du Vigneaud of Hickey Hill, has been awarded a Nobel prize of $36,720 in chemistry as the result of his work on hormones, described as "an historic feat in biochemistry."
Few outside of his close neighbors and the tradesmen with whom he deals have had any inkling that the big friendly man who has a pleasant word of greeting when calling for his mail, or doing his shopping, is a distinguished man of science.
Most people have known only that he is a doctor from Scarsdale, N.Y., who has lived on Hickey Hill with his family for the past five years, and whom they are always glad to welcome back to the village each summer.
The Nobel awards for 1955 in chemistry and physics were publicized yesterday. The one to Dr. du Vigneaud, 54, is for work on the hormones oxytocin and vasopressin, which help in childbirth and help regulate vital organs. The Nobel announcement from Stockholm noted that the Chicago-born biochemist is the first scientist ever to take apart and put together a hormone produced by the pituitary gland.
Delighted with the honor paid Dr. du Vigneaud, Sheffield pharmacist Howard L. Bessette said last night: "I was disappointed that he didn't get the Nobel prize last year. Yes, he looks distinguished, but his manner is far from pompous.
Francis M. Kersey, in whose market Dr. and Mrs. du Vigneaud shop said: "Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy. He is the sort of person you immediately feel you've known all your life; always a pleasant word for everyone. An expert on steak, too."