Gallant Bess, the horse with the human mind, came to Pittsfield today, and about the only thing she didn't do during her visit was to name the winner of the second at Empire.
Bess' appearance, which was an advance for the picture "Gallant Bess," opening Friday at the Palace Theatre, proved to be a field day and not only for the children. The Eagle editorial room, as well as the schools, called a recess this morning when, shortly before 11, the sleek brown horse unexpectedly stole into the news department in her specially constructed soft shoes.
The 7-year-old mare walked up to the city desk, where, before a capacity audience, she answered questions and followed the directions of her trainer, Joe B. Atkinson, like a prize quiz kid. After turning out lights with her mouth, hugging her trainer with true affection and informing the deficient editorial workers that two and two really equal four, she presented her credentials to the proper authorities and left to continue her tour of the city. Bess taps out the answers to numerical questions by a sharp staccato with her front hoofs.
Bess' visit to The Eagle followed a parade up North Street in a luxurious traveling stable equipped with a bed, chintz curtains and electric lights. She is transported from place to place, even in a town, in this red and gold van.
Beginning at 11, Bess swept the city and put on brilliant performances at each stop. She first entertained the junior high school students, who were excused from classes, at the Common, and went from there to Park Square, where she repeated the exhibition at noon. Her repertoire includes signing autographs, tapping out her age and telling time by a watch attached to her front left hoof.
The highlight of her performance was the presentation of the keys of the city to the mayor. Early this afternoon, Bess concluded her schedule with a special show for high school students in the rear of Pittsfield High School.