We don’t know how this observation is going to strike you, but one City Hall employee, a Democrat, of course, suggested that Pittsfield secede from the state of Massachusetts as a result of yesterday’s elections. He was comparing the city in this particular election to Maine and Vermont in the past four Rooseveltian campaigns because Pittsfield, despite the GOP landslide, managed to go for Democrats for the most part even if some of their pluralities were slim.
For the Democrats, though, it wasn’t a total loss. One new voter stormed into the city clerk’s office this morning and demanded to know why there was an “R” after her name down at the polls yesterday. She had never registered as a Republican, she said, and she hoped she never would. This, mind you, in the wake of the first great Republican landslide since 1928. The complainant was quickly shuttled over the office of the Registrar of Voters where her grievance would be well accommodated.
Of the 15 contested offices on the ballot, Pittsfield gave majorities to eight Democrats. We are including in the list of seven successful Republicans in the Pittsfield balloting, of course, Secretary of State Frederic W. Cook, who weathers all storms, even hurricanes, regardless of the trend.
Despite the fact that he is about to issue demands for unpaid real estate taxes, Tax Collector Lemuel G. Lloyd had a big broad smile this morning. Someone remarked about it. “Well,” said he somewhat indignantly,” I guess I’ve got a right to smile. It’s the first post-election smile I’ve carried in 14 years.”
Walter Scott Dickie, who was re-elected register of deeds without opposition, was the first this morning to file his financial statement. He says he spent “none,” received “none.” Passing out cigars is such a usual occurrence for the veteran county official, that he no longer considers it election expenses.