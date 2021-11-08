One of Dennis J. Haylon’s news enterprises brought priceless publicity to the Berkshires and The Eagle in countries all over the world for a period of two decades.
In 1912, when press wired services still were unenlightened by comparison with today’s vigorous presentation, and radio communication was by dots and dashes between commercial stations or amateur hobbyists, Mr. Haylon discussed with Carey S. Hayward, then city editor of the Pittsfield Journal, an idea to put this region on the front page.
Election polling hours, by tradition, were set to suit the convenience of the voters, roughly corresponding to business hours, so that the vote was not completed until late afternoon or evening and the final count substantially later. Why Mr. Haylon reasoned, could not the hours be arranged earlier in some small town to beat the country with the report of its vote? Nearby New Ashford, with a score of registered voters, was a logical trial ground.
The plan was balked for that national election year because warrants for the election already were posted, setting the opening hour for the polls at 10 a.m. However, the inspired idea was too good to drop. So, in 1916, Mr. Haylon again proposed it to the Journal, and the Associated Press. The latter declared it couldn’t be done and, if so, what? The Journal rejected it. But Mr. Haylon tried it out, with complete success.
First, the idea was sold to town officials, who agreed to post polling hours from 6 to 10 a.m. Then the aid of various citizens of Pittsfield, as well as New Ashford voters was enlisted. All was set. Twenty-three of the village’s total of 24 franchised electors were driven early to the schoolhouse balloting place, but one rugged individualist named Smith insisted the polls should remain open until the scheduled limit of 10 o’clock, so he did not show up until an exasperating three-quarters of an hour or so later, at 9:55.
Hurriedly the Presidential vote, now complete, was totaled at one-half minute after 10 — result Hughes 16, Wilson 7. Press cars raced to the nearest telephones, three miles distant, in Lanesboro. The news was flashed from The Eagle by Telegrapher Leon R. Wakefield to the Associated Press bureau in Boston. Mr. Haylon had a scoop, notwithstanding the adamant Mr. Smith — who, by the way, was the first to appear at the similar nation’s earliest balloting four years later.
For four subsequent national elections, New Ashford’s vote continued to be first in the face of rising competition from other communities until, in 1936, the newly created township of Millsfield, N.H., with but seven voters, pulled the trick and got its vote in first.