Eagle Archives, Nov. 8, 1961: Violinist George Adams stakes his future on two self-benefit concerts

One of the more unusual musical events on the winter culture calendar is coming to the Museum on Wednesday and Thursday nights, Dec. 27 and 28.
On those dates, George W. Adams, life-long violinist and sometime author, will play a benefit — for the benefit of himself, that is.
Mr. Adams hopes to make $400 on the concerts, which he believes — or did believe — will get Social Security benefits for him.
However, a difference of opinion seems to have developed between Mr. Adams and George F. Ames, manager of the local Social Security office. When an Eagle reporter checked on Mr. Adams’ high hopes with Mr. Ames, the latter said Mr. Adams’ concert wouldn’t get him into the Social Security fold. A person must be self-employed “at a trade or business over a continuing period of time,” Mr. Ames said. “It can’t be a one-shot transaction.”
This upset Mr. Adams considerably, and he disputed Mr. Ames at some length over an Eagle phone. Mr. Ames then decided Mr. Adams’ case was in a “gray area.” In other words, maybe yes, maybe no. He advised Mr. Adams to go ahead with his concert and then put in an application. Mr. Ames told an Eagle reporter, “We may be able to make a decision here. We’ll send it to a higher office, where they have precedents to go by.”
Mr. Ames allowed that Mr. Adams’ claim represents “quite an intriguing situation.”
So, no matter how fine the wheels of the U.S. government finally grind, Pittsfield is going to get Mr. Adams’ concert.
It will feature melodies from Victor Hebert, Sigmund Romberg, Rudolph Frimi and Jerome Kern. Mr. Adams will then swing into folk music, with a medley called “Let’s Go to a Square Dance.” This will include such tunes as “The Irish Washerwoman” and “Turkey in the Straw.” Not to mention “Fiddle-Faddle.”
Mr. Adams is well-qualified to render these selections, since he’s been agitating cat-gut professionally since he was 18 years old. He’s now 66.
In his hey-day, he played with Phil Spitalny and later conducted an all-girl orchestra for that maestro. He played for musical comedies, including “Blossom Time,” traveling all over the country. Unfortunately, he says, the talking pictures knocked the bottom out of live music. His last steady job in music was as conductor for the Empire Theater in North Adams, in 1929-30.