WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williams College campus has assumed a new air. This week's events, all of which are dominated by Friday evening's Amherst game rally, and the football game of the season on Saturday, are being regarded with a little more than passing notice.
With the return of a winning football team to the Williamstown scene, the undergraduate body has become a bit more feverish about the traditional rivalry than in a number of years. Until last Saturday, the current student body had never heard the tolling of the Thompson Memorial Chapel victory bell, but with Williams' triumph over Wesleyan, and the first leg of a Little Three championship, college spirits have soared.
Alumni, parents and friends are planning to return for the big week end in almost unprecedented number. They will witness a football rally of more than usual intensity; they will be watching a football team that, for the first time since the end of the war, has more than an even chance of winning the game.
Preparations for the game and for the week end overshadow all other activities. Fraternity houses will hold receptions for their alumni and their Amherst members after the contest; the windows of Spring Street shops will undoubtedly be white-washed with appropriate "Beat Amherst" slogans and cartoons.
The class of 1950, promoters of Friday's rally, is guaranteeing that there will be a "largest-ever" turn-out. To insure good vocal support of the team, prominent members of the class have turned salesman, peddling megaphones in each of the social units.
The college athletic office expects a crowd of over 7000 spectators to witness Saturday's contest. Judging from ticket applications already received here, approximately 90 percent of the group will be composed of alumni and students and their families. The seating capacity of Weston Field, enlarged for this Saturday's game, will be 7253; of these, 600 general admission tickets will be put on sale at noon Saturday. About 200 reserved seats remain. The tickets are available at the office of James E. Bullock, assistant director of athletics, Lasell Gymnasium, Williamstown.