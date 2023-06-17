Eagle Archives, June 17, 1961: Life is a little brighter at nursing homes thanks to visitation program by volunteers

An idea, a volunteer, and an unmet need in the community have grown from a temporary Red Cross project into a full-fledged program with 14 volunteers.
The idea was Miss Anna Mahony's. Executive director of the Berkshire County Red Cross Chapter, she tried in vain for seven years to interest some group in a visiting program for local nursing homes until Chris Benson walked into the chapter house last August.
Miss Mahony describes Mrs. Benson as a "bubbly person" who had just arrived in Pittsfield. Her husband, Robert, worked at the General Electric Co., she had no children, and wanted something to do.
"I like old people," she answered when Miss Mahony asked what she could do. She was the ideal person to carry out Miss Mahony's idea. She became the pilot of the project, the first of its kind in Massachusetts. Since last summer, Boston has started a similar program patterned after Pittsfield's.
The Pittsfield College Club was persuaded to adopt the project in January for a temporary period of two months. The young married women who took on the job are still at it. They became so involved and enthusiastic that they are reluctant to give up the visits.
One attractive young matron with young children, who now does the visiting during school hours, plans to switch to evenings during summer when her husband will be home with the children.
The women play cards, read, write letters, do shopping and fetch and carry books from the Berkshire Athenaeum for the men and women confined to the nursing homes.
Mrs. James McCormack plays a weekly game of rummy with Mrs. Minnie Goodsell at the Springside Nursing Home. Mrs. Goodsell usually wins. "Some of these old people are so bright and witty that it is a temptation to spend more time with them than the others more in need," Mrs. McCormack said.
She cited Miss Anna Fahey who has been at Springside for nine years. Miss Fahey, born in Ireland, is the last of a family of 19 children. She has a slight brogue. "Just enough to flavor what I say. It would be a shame to lose all the blarney," she'll tell you if you mention the brogue. She tells of her childhood in Ireland when she "would run a mile from a leprechaun." She also keeps abreast of current events. She has a picture of President Kennedy over her bed.
"I'll be 21 my next birthday," she tells you if you inquire her age. She is more than 80. "Did you read about the man who is 115 and wants to live 115 more," she'll quip. "They'll have to shoot him."