HOUSATONIC — The body of “General Penny,” a Doberman Pinscher which served valiantly in General Patton’s army during World War II, was buried with military honors at the Housatonic home of her mistress, Dr. T. Marion B. MacCormack, at sunset Friday.
Penny died Tuesday night following an operation performed on her the previous day. She was nine last January and had been Dr. MacCormack’s constant companion since her release from military service in 1944.
Members of the Housatonic Legion post gathered at the grave on Dr. MacCormack’s property and after the doctor read a prayer, taps were sounded and the flag-covered casket was lowered.
Penny was in the thick of the fighting in the European campaign and had nine missions to her credit, for which she was decorated with a cross and campaign ribbons. When her soldier-master was seriously wounded, she was credited with helping to keep him alive by moistening his face and lips until medical corpsmen could reach him where he lay.
When the soldier was flown back to the United States for hospitalization in 1944, Penny had to go with him because she would obey no one but him. She stayed at the side of his bed in the Army hospital, where Dr. MacCormack met her. Penny was given to Dr. MacCormack before the war dog had been rehabilitated, but by patient and understanding treatment, she soon responded and became adjusted to civilian life.