The annual inspection of the Mount Greylock Reservation yesterday was the occasion for a delightful outing by the Reservation Commissioners and invited officials and newspaper men. The mountain was at its best, its forests and those of the surrounding peaks gorgeous in their autumn coat of many colors. The atmosphere was unusually clear for the time of year, and distant landmarks were easily picked out.
One of the most important events of the day was the “bean sociable,” the luncheon prepared and served in Bascom Lodge by Mrs. James Martin of Adams and Greylock, wife of the caretaker of the reservation. Mrs. Martin’s cooking is known from afar, and she made of the lowly bean a dish to tempt the gods. Those present were luncheon guests of the Reservation Commissioners, William H. Sperry of North Adams, Judge Arthur M. Robinson of South Williamstown and Archibald K. Sloper of Pittsfield. About 30 were present. Chairman Sperry forestalled utilization of the luncheon for political purposes by announcing that there would be no speeches.
After the luncheon, a number of dignitaries settled their beans by climbing the 89 steps to the observation chamber of the State War Memorial beacon. Then the party posed for several cameramen, and piled into their cars for the first official inspection tour of the new Notch Road to North Adams.
Judge Robinson announced that this new route, considered the most scenic in Massachusetts, is now open for one-way traffic down the mountain, Motorists are warned in advance, however, that caution should be used, and that the road will be dangerous in wet weather. No guard rails have yet been erected at danger points.
There are numerous points along the Notch Road from which are obtained vast vistas of mountain peaks and multi-colored forest slopes. From a point only a few hundred yards from the intersection with the Rockwell Road is a broad view of range upon range of towering mountains. The eye ascends the seeming stairway of ranges until the view fades in the distant haze — far to the north in the Green Mountain State. Farther down the road is the most impressive view of the summit and the memorial, with the Hopper and Stone Ledge to the west.
At the foot of the Notch Road, Superintendent George O’Hearn told of the work of rebuilding the road, abandoned for many years. He said that a large force of CCC boys of the 107th Company, stationed on Greylock, are now working on the New Ashford Road to Greylock, which joins the Rockwell Road near the site of the old Ash Fort. This road will be used by the CCC company next winter when drifts block the Rockwell Road.