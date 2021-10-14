Franklin Delano Roosevelt is not the first President of the United States to offer the largess of Federal funds to local communities for bridge-building.
Two of Berkshire County’s three remaining covered bridges, those in Sheffield, were built with Federal money over 100 years ago, when Old Hickory Andrew Jackson was Chief Executive, in the early 1830’s. The third, in South Lee, was constructed in 1847.
All three of the ancient structures are still in use. Weighted with snow in winter, buffeted by the floods that turn the quiet Housatonic into a raging menace every spring, the landmarks of the horse and buggy era still stand, outlasting many a steel structure.
State engineers, in a recent inspection tour, reported both Sheffield bridges in excellent condition. Selectman W.S. Conway of the town declares that, in his memory, Sheffield has never spent any money for repairs on either structure. The rebuilding of the bridges, he says, has been discussed, but nothing has ever been done about it. The lower bridge on Maple Street is 126 feet long, and was built two years before the 96-foot long lower structure.
The South Lee bridge is still being used daily by residents of the land on the other side of the river. A huge black covered structure, it is an interesting landmark, and is considered one of the strongest bridges in Lee. Completed nearly a century ago, after several months of steady work under the supervision of William Merrill, it proved early this year, buffeted by flood waters and ice jams, that early Berkshire bridge builders were conscientious men.
It still stands, though town officials, fearing it would finally give way under the tons of ice and water, ordered 18 tons of stone to be dumped on both ends to keep it intact, and boards removed from the side facing the river to allow the ice to pass under the heavy planks along the side.
Despite its length of 126 feet, the bridge has no middle abutment to brace it. It is constructed so solidly that such an abutment was not necessary. It has a 16-foot driveway.
No nails were used in the construction, all the uprights and crossplanks being pinned with wooden pins, two inches thick.
Old-timers recall how for years horses and carriages were driven beneath the shelter of the covered bridge when a storm overtook them while they were on the road. Drivers of wagons would huddle under this cover until the storm subsided and then drive on.
Within the covering there are the remains of many signs — advertisements for pills, the kind of feed a horse should have in order to be full of vim and vigor, cures for him when he was sick, polish for harness and many other things.