LEE — With a band's blare and bells' peal, a modest parade and congratulatory talks, the town of Lee, bursting with pride in its native hero Saturday night opened its arms and took to its heart Berkshire County's favorite son.
Capt. Jimmy Burt, back from Washington, brought home to Lee the thanks of a nation in the form of its greatest award, the Congressional Medal of Honor. Twenty-five hundred jubilant-spirited spectators turned out to welcome him.
Alighting from the train with his dark-haired, attractive wife on his arm, he stood for a moment on the platform, while the crowd, jostling and pushing for a vantage point, applauded and the Eagles Band played. Then he was met by Comdr. Raymond E. Allen of the Lee American Legion and guided to an open touring car. Perched on top of the rear seat, he was flanked on the right by his mother and on the left, his wife. His father and sister were seated in front of him.
The crowd followed as the car took its place behind a truck on which was mounted the great Valley Mill bell, sounded steadily during the parade down Main, Park and High streets and back to Main by Center Street. Marching beside the touring car was a six-man honor guard, composed of the Pittsfield Army recruiting force. A swarm of youngsters skipped along beside the car, followed by the band and two rows of county Legionnaires and servicemen. Along the route neighbors waved from porches and open windows at the boy who had come home a hero.
As the car wound slowly up Main Street again, horns honked, clumps of spectators applauded and store proprietors left their counters. Barbers stopped shaving to emerge with their patrons, some still lathered, and join the cheering. Honest-faced, genial Jimmy smiled and waved back.
A short speaking program on the steps of Memorial Hall was introduced by Commander Allen. Rev. James S. Neill, rector of St. George's Episcopal Church, offered prayer. Rev. Harry Irwin, S.J., of Cranwell School, Lenox, former Japanese prisoner, told of near starvation in the Philippines before liberation by the Americans — experiences which prompted him to "give thanks now for what Capt. Burt and men like him delivered us from."
Roland A. Packard, a member of the county Boy Scout Council, recalled Jimmy as a Boy Scout, a football player and No. 1 man in his high school class. "Tonight Lee is on the map again, thanks to Jimmy Burt."
Editors' note: Capt. James M. Burt received the Medal of Honor for his valor in the Battle of Aachen during World War II.