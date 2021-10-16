Peter had made straight A's for his nine years in school before he thought about getting humanized. Everyone had always called young Peter "a poor mixer," and had left it at that.
His parents had long grown used to Peter's bookish ways. Even as a small boy he used to consume books as ravenously as most kids eat cake and ice cream. Mr. and Mrs. Baker knew they had an unusual son. But only one teacher had ever told them that Peter was an introvert and should be educated toward some kind of social life and what he called "get-along-ability."
This teacher had impressed them, but they did little about following his words. What other youngster was as smart as Peter after all, they asked each other. The number of books that flowed through the Baker home got to be a standing joke with his parents.
It was no joke when young Peter became ill, however. The family doctor said Peter had suffered a mild nervous breakdown. He suggested that the boy see and talk with more young people. His life had been a social desert.
No one ever did find out how Peter found his way to the Oasis Club at the YMCA one week-end evening. One of his schoolmates had mentioned this social gathering, apparently, and Peter had steered his own course.
Straight-A Peter was a wall flower at first. He still hung his head a little as he always had when a girl came near. But he was doing more talking and laughing than ever before standing along the edge of the dance floor.
The next week Peter came back for more. After a Y staff member at the Oasis had heard about his background, Pete had an ally. He got some extra-curricular dancing instruction. He found mixing in the easy, noisy Oasis atmosphere was simpler and less complicated than he had feared.
When Pete stepped out on the dance floor with his first young partner during his third visit in the Oasis, it was a bigger occasion than anyone there realized. When he joined the Y and learned to swim and became a reasonably good basketball player, even his parents were surprised. Peter was getting humanized, and with vigor!