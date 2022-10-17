WILLIAMSTOWN — On a hurried, two-day stop at his alma mater last weekend, golfer Dick Chapman visited his son, a Williams freshman, played golf at one of his favorite courses and recovered a pet putter he lost more than 20 years ago.
Chapman, former British amateur champion, is probably the greatest shotmaker ever to come out of the 50-year-old Williams College history book of golf. Since his graduation in 1934, he’s made a recognized name for himself in world-wide amateur competition.
The primary reason for Dick’s visit was a chance to see his son, John, and old college acquaintances. But there was time enough to drive out to the Taconic Golf Club and see professional Dick Baxter who coached the 1932 and 1933 Williams golf teams on which Chapman starred.
Chapman developed his game under Baxter and says he couldn’t think of a better school than Williams in which to enroll his youngster. Monday afternoon, he conducted a clinic for Williams golfers and he, his son and the pro played a round.
Later in the pro shop, Chapman was looking at an old putter Baxter had on his rack. He remarked he would like to have a stick like it. Turning to the pro, he recalled he once owned a similar putter but had lost it in 1931 somewhere on the Taconic golf course.
Baxter thought a minute, then told Chapman that one of his workers had recently found an old putter while cleaning out a section of rough. It turned out to be the old English-made stick Chapman’s father had given him when he entered Williams in 1931.
Chapman said he was going to have the putter replated, polished down and a new hickory shaft inserted.
The amateur star had nothing but praise for the condition of Baxter’s Taconic course. He said he still considered it one of the top layouts he’d ever played.