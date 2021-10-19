The Berkshires' first and only egg noodle factory has started producing.
A 50-year-old food merchant from Detroit, Mich., has accomplished this "first" for the Berkshires and he's naturally proud of it. Frank Barolo has built a brick building covering 4000 square feet at 1573 East Street (north of the railroad crossing), and installed the noodle-making machinery during the last two years.
Now he is ready to ship bagged noodles all over the country under the label of his new plant, Berkshire Food Products. In addition to the noodles, which are packaged in shiny cellophane, Mr. Barolo will soon pack and ship olive oil and grated cheese to hundreds of food retailers.
Mr. Barolo has been a food importer 35 years. Bringing in cheese from South America and olive oil from Italy will be nothing new to him. Voy Bradetich, another Detroit man, who is half Mr. Barolo's age, will plug Berkshire Food Products as the new sales representative throughout the East.
Noodle-making requires six operations and the Berkshire Food plant is laid out accordingly. A mixing machine stirs the batter (made with a specially ground fine flour); the batter is then kneaded, after which it is formed in sheets with another apparatus, split into strips with special cutters, hardened in a drying room and finally bagged.
The plant was erected by Mr. Barolo's brother-in-law, John L. Cantarella, mason-contractor in this city. The interior is flooded with natural light during the day and the steam plant furnishes the power and heat needed in Operation Noodles. Mr. Barolo is married to the former Emma Cantarella of this city. They have lived as 1029 West Street since coming here from Detroit three years ago. He is currently employing six people in the food plant with a bright outlook for more workers in the future.