"Sometime in the vague and distant future," an Eagle reporter wrote one misty morning in April, 1935, "a man will walk into a dining room — empty but for a banquet table, chairs and a bottle of wine.
"With a salute to the empty chairs, he will open the bottle of wine and toast the band of men of which he will be the lone survivor."
The reporter's jazzy prose was part of a story he was doing on the first meeting of the Last Man Club. It had been held the previous evening.
Sixteen charter members of the club, all veterans of World War I, had met with notable guests, including the late Mayor Allen J. Bagg, to begin a series of sessions intended to continue until all but one of the members was dead.
Then the surviving member, whoever he might be, would meet by himself and drink the wine.
That was 20 years ago. The bottle of wine dedicated that evening is still unopened and apparently will age a good deal longer before it is drunk. Though some of the charter members have been out of touch with the club a good many years, only two are known definitely by club officers to have died.
Charter members, according to The Eagle of April 8, 1935, were William Higgins, who is still club president; Lloyd T. Blanchard, original secretary; Joseph T. Flanagan, who is secretary now; William Hanna; Victor Pascucci; John Kirk; Frank X. Young; James Londergan; Fred Hooker; Israel LeClair; Joseph M. Furey; Antonio Tamburello; Franklin Pillsbury; Charles Bassett; Sofio Matarazzo; and Louis Minsky.
The club continues to meet at infrequent intervals at the homes of members still active in the organization. There aren't many.
Mr. Higgins, who is keeper of the wine, and Mr. Flanagan are still active, along with Mr. Young and Mr. Tamburello.
Mr. Blanchard moved out of the city and it is not known by fellow members whether he is now in Connecticut or Chicago. Mr. Hooker is also reported to have moved away, and his fate is not known. Mr. LeClair is believed by club officers to have died. Mr. Hanna and Mr. Londergan are known by club officers to have died.