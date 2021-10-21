A veteran of nearly every North African battle — Medjez el Bab, El Guettar, Maknassey, Cebilta, the Kasserine Pass, Mateur, Bizerte — Cpl. Louis J. Russo of 967 Tyler Street is still clearing mine fields with the Army engineers. He was with the first contingent of American soldiers that set foot on African soil in November, 1942. He left this country for England in May of that year, after training at Fort Knox, Ky.
Cpl. Russo's work is tricky and dangerous. He has learned to arm, disarm, and neutralize all kinds of Axis and Allied mines, and to use demolitions. After receiving this training, he, like those studying with him, taught the same procedure to other men in his outfit. Experts say that when a soldier has finished his period of training, he knows just about all there is to learn about mines.
Maj. Cecil L. Stephenson of Norfolk, England, who has instructed engineers for the past five years, says that there are advantages to clearing mines. "You get into captured towns first." Buildings must be inspected for booby traps and explosives before the troops move in, and when all is cleared out the engineers have "the pickings" of camping grounds.
In a recent letter to his brother, Thomas C. Russo of 22 Pomeroy Avenue, Cpl. Russo mentions having seen Al Jolson at a Red Cross Club. "He still packs them in with a wallop when he sings his famous 'Mammy' and 'Sonny Boy,'" says the Pittsfield soldier. Jolson was on tour for well over a year.
Cpl. Russo was a back on the strong Pittsfield High School football team of 1935. He was graduated from the school in January, 1936. Russo played semi-pro and amateur ball with the Pittsfield Collegians and the Asci Coal Heavers.