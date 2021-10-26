Brodie Roller Skis, the only skis of their kind in the world, have been developed by Phil Grande, assistant director of the Brodie Mountain Ski School, and Mike Catrambone, director of the Dutch Hill Ski School. Mohawk Ski Shop owner Mimi DelNegro of North Adams constructed the skis. Grande will demonstrate them in the Pittsfield Halloween parade on Saturday.
Grande proved to be one of the top attractions at the recent New York International Ski Show, as he slalomed around the Coliseum on the dry land skis. These have roller skate wheels attached, and are propelled by employing the same motions used in skiing.
Grande, representing Brodie at the New York show, also skied with regular skis on the Ski Deck with such noted skimeisters as Stein Eriksen and Toni Sailer.
The 18-year-old Drury High senior is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Grande of North Adams. He has been teaching skiing since he was 14, and nearly passed the Eastern certification test then. He had finished the precourse sessions when it was discovered that he was too young to become a certified instructor. He passed the test last winter following his 18th birthday. He taught a year at Dutch Hill, a year at Carinthia and three at Bromley before going to work for Brodie last winter.
He will represent Brodie with the skis at the Springfield Ski Show Oct. 29-31 and at the Albany, N.Y., show Nov. 5-7.