Fred G. Sears of Dalton may be 80 years old, but he still rolls with the punches. Starting out as a harness-maker in 1890, he's far from out of business in the present day of plane and auto. He rocked along when the automobile appeared, making side curtains and straps in the early days. More recently he whips up leather laces and fastenings for skis, and repairs shoes and luggage. As usual, the annual county fairs that have just wound up kept him busy with oxen and horse-drawing harnesses and halters.
From the beginning he combined shoemaking with his harness trade, and admits that the relationship has long since reversed. Shoes, that started as a small auxiliary business, now is his chief occupation. Mr. Sears admits he doesn't regret the over-all falling off, as he's starting to take it easy.
Even so, harness-making hasn't completely given way to the gas pump. And to prove he isn't too old to learn, he's completing an order for a double set of pony harness. It's the first of its type he's received in 58 years of building stable equipage, but he's working it out successfully. Every strap and pad must be made slightly in miniature of a full-sized team outfit, but in perfect proportion. The harness is for a riding stable in Stamford, Conn., and will be buckled onto a pair of Shetland ponies, a breed the customer sells.
It's a bit of clever showmanship, and Mr. Sears said rather wistfully, "I'd like to see the little team in action, but I probably shan't. Stamford is quite a trip for me."
Mr. Sears is the only active harness-maker in this part of the state, and has been in business since 1890, starting in Adams. Later he had a shop in West Cummington for six years, and about 1900 settled in his present place in Dalton.
When he started in business, a harness could be made for about $50, but inflation has hit leather goods in a big way. Now it costs from $150 to $175 for a set. He buys hides at $1 a pound that formerly cost 30 cents for the same weight. The venerable harnessman still has the cutting gauge with which he started business, and slicing through the tough tanned material has worn a deep groove in the bright, steel handle. He estimates he's drawn the keen tool through hundreds of miles of steer hide.