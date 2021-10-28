SOUTH EGREMONT — "Have shoes, will travel" — not to be confused with the motto of the television character Paladin — has been adopted by Leslie Allsop, a village smithy who lives up to that motto. Practitioners of his trade no longer stand beneath the spreading chestnut tree.
On the spur of a telephone call, Allsop jumps into a truck which carries all of the equipment he needs to practice his modern version of the ancient trade of blacksmithing. Allsop and his motorized shop travel throughout the Berkshire areas of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, applying modern, simplified techniques and equipment to the trade that once entailed the use of involved and cumbersome fixtures.
Allsop learned his trade from a veteran Southern Berkshire blacksmith, Clarence Martin of Sheffield. Mr. Martin still accompanies his pupil on rounds.
One of the modern methods used by the South Egremont smith is "cold shoeing," in which adjusting and fitting of the shoe to the hoof is done by hand, demanding skill on the part of the smith.
This has replaced the old "hot shoe" technique in which the shoe, directly from the forge, was placed on the hoof. The resulting burning "leveled the hoof" to the contours of the shoe. A primary reason for the change was the eventual loss of oil in hooves under the "hot" system.
The two men have introduced a new form of corrective shoe that counters a number of defects, such as "forging" (back hoof hitting front hoof) and "interfering" (front hoof hitting back hoof). The corrective shoes are fitted with cork tips to tilt the hoof.
A proficient blacksmith, according to his customers, Allsop reputedly has a natural ability to get nervous or frisky horses to "stand" while being shod. This takes from 15 minutes to an hour of firm, patient handling and coaxing.
Allsop has shod as many as 16 horses in a day, but reports with a sigh that he isn't anxious to duplicate that figure. His hobby, of course, is horses and he owns and uses for stud service a 2-year-old half Morgan, son of Captain Gallant, a famous Morgan from the Moshassuck Valley stock farm in Connecticut.
Because of his ability, and because of the dearth of blacksmiths, Allsop is in great demand. Some of the larger patrons of the blacksmith are the Jug End and Eastover resorts, the Post and Rail in Pittsfield and Sir William Farm in Hillsdale, N.Y.