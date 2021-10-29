A lively contest is expected to develop at a hearing on the proposal to change the name of parts of West Housatonic Street, Woodleigh and Lebanon avenues that comprise the main outlet from the city on the Albany route, scheduled by the Board of Survey for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 in City Hall. The board met briefly yesterday at the call of Chairman Allen H. Bagg and set the date for the hearing.
The proposal to change the name was made originally by the Chamber of Commerce traffic committee, and later adopted by the board of directors who petitioned City Council for the change. Since that time, various other groups and individuals have lined up for or against the name Western Avenue, selected by the chamber as best fitted to the situation.
Strong opposition is expected from West Housatonic Street residents in the section between South Street — where the outlet for the Albany route begins — and the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad overhead bridge.
At the latter point, West Housatonic Street curves southerly off the route and Woodleigh Avenue is followed by Albany-bound traffic.
West Housatonic Street is a very old name in Pittsfield. East Housatonic Street is the continuance of the street on the other side of the South Street intersection. The two divisions of the street lead to the East and West branches of the Housatonic River. Many residents on West Housatonic Street conduct rooming houses for tourists, probably more than on any other street, because of the strategic location on the main Albany route. Advertising matter for these houses is printed sufficient for several seasons ahead, and any interruption in the street name would result in confusion to them and their prospective patrons.
Besides the rooming house proprietors, some of the other residents are expected to appear in protest, with perhaps a less organized front. The tradition of West Housatonic Street will be reluctantly let go.