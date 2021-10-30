HINSDALE — Today is moving day for the Hinsdale Post Office which will open Monday in its new location across the street from the Library around the corner from its present Main Street site.
The post office has been on the corner in the old Belmont Hotel building 27 years. Postmaster Thomas Dehey has watched over its activities since 1944, when he was appointed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The post office had occupied two spots in the old hotel. Its first was in the present quarters of the Stanley Rice barbershop where it stayed for three years. In 1930 it moved to the corner site.
Before 1927, the post office had been across the street in the Frissell Block. It opened there in 1885. Both moves were made when Miss Mary Rathman, now of Stockbridge, was postmistress. Until 1826, the town's first post office stood where the Maple Street Cemetery gateway is.
The new post office will have new furniture, equipment and lock boxes.
The current move will mark the first time in history that the furnishings will not be the personal property of the postmaster, furnished by him. All the equipment in the old post office including lock boxes — and even the stove — were purchased by Mr. Dehey from his predecessor, the late Mrs. Catherine Lamoureaux.
Postmaster Dehey is still waiting for new lock boxes with combination locks. For the time being, those from the old building will be used. They were bought for the post office by Miss Rathman in 1930 from the Stockbridge Post Office through the help of the late Congressman Allen T. Treadway, in whose barn they had been stored.
Those boxes replaced older ones which required keys.
Some of the now-replaced office furniture had come from the old Dalton office, having been sold by the late Postmaster Walter Tower, who disposed of many of his furnishings when the present post office was constructed in that town during Miss Rathman's term of office.
Builder of the new structure was S. John Massa of North Haven, who continues to own the building and has leased it to the federal government for 10 years.