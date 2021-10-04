The telephone, familiar as it is, seems to most of us an impersonal instrument. Even when on occasion we hear an operator, she seems more a disembodied voice than a real person. And the phone company itself looms as a gigantic, soulless corporation that sends out bills automatically at the end of each month.
But down in Richmond things are much simpler.
Richmond has its own telephone company — has had for some 55 years now. And when Richmond folks think of their telephone company, they usually think of James H. Barnes.
Mr. Barnes is 83, was born in Richmond, and has lived in the same house, on East Road, overlooking beautiful Richmond Valley, since he was six. He’s been general manager of Richmond Tel. since 1923, but he’s not the deskbound type of general manager. He’s the type of general manager that climbs telephone poles.
In all these years he’s never fallen off one, and his only concession to middle age is that now he goes up by ladder instead of climbing hooks.
Mr. Barnes was one of the 23 original builders and stockholders of the company when it was formed back about 1902. A farmer, he helped the first general manager, the late Sidney Loveland, until Mr. Loveland’s death in 1923, when he took over.
Since then he’s been the company’s main outside and inside man, “replacing poles, hunting up trouble, stringing new lines, a little of everything, you might say.”
The company now has about 280 subscribers, and keeps growing. It’s one of only two or three independents left in Massachusetts, the rest of the state being serviced by the New England Telephone and Telegraph Co.
There ae some 4,390 independent telephone companies in the U.S. Some of them serve large cities, such as Rochester, N.Y., but most are small.
Richmond Tel. now has about 14 shareholders and six directors, Mrs. Arthur L. Reynolds, Mr. and Mrs. Jesse H. Fairchild Jr., Mrs. Frank B. Sherrill and Mr. Barnes.
The switchboard is situated in Mrs. Sherrill’s home on the main road through town, Route 41. Six operators take turns at manning the board, usually one at a time, although with a new double board put in last year two can work at the same time.
The equipment might seem a bit quaint to a city telephone user, but it seems to work. Most of the phones are the French type, but the user must turn a crank before he lifts the receiver. This rings a bell at the switchboard and the operator comes on. Some of the phones have push buttons to ring the bell. There are still some old wall boxes left, and some “candlestick” phones. There are some private lines, but most are two and four party lines.
And Richmond is one of the few places where public phones are free, for local calls.