ASHLEY FALLS — A business, traditionally associated with a large city agency, has been flourishing here since it was transplanted from New York City eight years ago. It’s a back-to-the-country story with a new twist.
The Stuart Sande Advertising Agency has not only kept all of its New York and Philadelphia industrial accounts since venturing out here, but it has been making impressive inroads in the advertising field with New England industries and insurance companies.
Forty-two-year-old Stuart Sande can also boast the world’s only advertising agency with a swimming pool in its “conference room” and a full-grown trout stream as an office accessory.
Clients, literally beating a path to his door from New York and Philadelphia, come equipped with bathing suits and contracts in their brief cases. Instead of seeing less of his clients since moving here, Mr. Sande has found that a small problem in a hot New York office can become mighty important when its solution includes a visit to this quiet, beautiful Berkshire town and a dip in his pool.
For recently acquired New England clients who have their own country atmosphere but who want prompt and close personal attention, Jules L. Klein, junior partner of the agency, is on two-hour call from such points as Rutland, Vt., or Worcester when he leaves Great Barrington Airport at the controls of a Piper Cub.
It was not without foreboding that Stuart Sande moved his family and business here eight years ago but his love of the quiet charm of this part of the country was stronger. After spending a summer in Lakeville, Conn., he bought the former Eleanor Lord place here and converted an old shed on the banks of the Konkapot River into an office and studio. With the subsequent addition of the swimming pool on the lawn beside the studio, his new “office” was complete.
In the past five months their record has been impressive. In a highly competitive field, contracts have been won over old established agencies from New York, Boston and other cities. Their new accounts already include Berkshire Life Insurance and Berkshire Mutual Fire Insurance, both of Pittsfield, Sprague Electric of North Adams, and Hampden Color & Chemical of Springfield, with several others pending, Mr. Sande said. Both partners are excited about the prospects for growth in this area.