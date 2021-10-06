Public opinion in Pittsfield today, in its own stumbling, democratic way, appeared to be slowly getting behind President Truman's plea for a "meatless Tuesday" beginning tomorrow. Most of the more than 50 people who volunteered their opinions on the subject this morning were well informed on the matter and only a few said they were going to eat meat regardless.
As a topic of conversation today the government's food plea was running a poor second in the final and deciding world series game. "We'll think about that after the series is over," reflected one fan.
The city's restaurants were undecided about the issue. Most were in favor of "leaving it up to the customer," but all the proprietors contacted said they would go along with a "meatless menu" on Tuesdays if the others would do likewise. Some restaurateurs today felt that they might get a program rolling next week when they've had more time to plan and talk it over.
Snug Harbor, a restaurant on Eagle Street, said this afternoon that it would serve meat substitutes tomorrow and the Hotel Sheraton here, along with the other hotels and restaurants in the Sheraton chain, has stated its intention of complying with the President's conservation program. The Gamberoni brothers at the Busy Bee on West Street said they would start their meatless schedule a week from tomorrow. Because they were closed today they said they had to use a meat already taken out of storage for tomorrow. That the President had not given enough time for the city's eating place owners to plan was evident today.
Pittsfield citizens revealed plenty of mixed opinions about the "feed Europe" issue when interviewed this morning. Most of them were for it and planned to do their part to send grain to the continent by keeping away from meat, eggs and poultry one day a week, and by cutting down one slice of bread a day. Many said they didn't eat meat and eggs every day anyway.
Among the few dissenters was one who pointed out that he abstained every Friday. John Williams of WBEC said, "I can't tomorrow … gotta give blood." He has volunteered to give a pint of blood at the Red Cross mobile unit.