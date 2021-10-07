Ever since the late Sir Arthur Sullivan, world famous musical composer, called to the attention of the world in his well-beloved composition the fact that there is a “Lost Chord,” musicians throughout the world have concentrated in trying to locate it. Thus far they have met with about the same degree of success as did the knights of old in their quest of the Holy Grail.
Buzz, a five-month-old yellow kitten which recently came uninvited to the home of Mr. and Mrs. C. A. Crandall, 28 Euclid Avenue, and decided to remain there permanently, took up the search for the harmonic Charley Ross, if it may be so termed. Mr. and Mrs. John Condron, neighbors of the Crandalls, were at dinner when suddenly the piano in their parlor burst into rippling strains of harmony. Naturally they were startled and, the music continuing, they repaired to the parlor to investigate. There they detected Buzz walking up and down the keyboard of the piano, deftly touching here and there a white or black key, with its forehead wrinkled in meditation. They watched it for a time while novel musical combinations continued to make the instrument articulate. Then the kitten was escorted to the door just as its four soft-padded paws had started on a new chord combination which might have been the one long sought, had the interruption not occurred.
As it is, the Condrons and the Crandalls are keeping an open mind on the subject as to whether or not Buzz was just about to achieve success when fate intervened. Mr. Crandall, who is somewhat theosophically inclined in his metaphysical concepts, is on the fence, for the present, and declines to venture any definite opinion as to whether or not Buzz may be Sir Arthur reincarnated. His indecision is based in part on his long experience with cats and the wholesome respect he has gained thereby for their remarkable musical abilities as a species. He has even ventured to suggest, at times, that much of the classical music with which the world is uplifted may have originated in backyard fence moonlight choral and individual vocal selections by cats. He has noted that they are able to handle about all the notes in the musical scale with great dexterity and telling effect.